Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii to reveal Monty’s truth to Dia

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Shivendra pays Surilii a surprise visit to Mumbai. Shivendra confesses his feelings to Surilii and apologizes for troubling her family. Later, Surilii takes Shivendra on a special tour of Mumbai to give him a glimpse of her life.

In the coming episode, Shivendra and Surilii will be seen sitting in a cafe, sipping their cups of coffee and conversing about Dia. Shivendra will earnestly persuade Surilii to gather the courage and reveal the truth to Dia about her father’s situation and the ongoing police search. Though Surilii will be hesitant, fearing the impact on Dia’s tender heart, Shivendra will assure her that just as they both understood the loss of their parents at a young age, Dia will also find strength in the truth.

On the other hand, Damayanti will be seen with Veera, expressing her strong belief that love is often the first to retreat when any challenging circumstances arise, but the strength of a family endures it. She will emphasize the importance of considering multiple factors in choosing a life partner. With unwavering determination, Damayanti will strive to arrange Shivendra’s marriage with Swatilekha, convinced she knows what is best for Shivendra and Raghvendra. She will say preserving the Barot family’s legacy and making decisions as responsible parents for their children’s sake will be her top priorities.

Will Damayanti get Shivendra and Surilii married?

