ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii to reveal Monty’s truth to Dia

Shivendra persuades Surilii to gather the courage and reveal the truth to Dia about her father's situation and the ongoing police search in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 May,2023 15:42:28
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii to reveal Monty’s truth to Dia

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Shivendra pays Surilii a surprise visit to Mumbai. Shivendra confesses his feelings to Surilii and apologizes for troubling her family. Later, Surilii takes Shivendra on a special tour of Mumbai to give him a glimpse of her life.

In the coming episode, Shivendra and Surilii will be seen sitting in a cafe, sipping their cups of coffee and conversing about Dia. Shivendra will earnestly persuade Surilii to gather the courage and reveal the truth to Dia about her father’s situation and the ongoing police search. Though Surilii will be hesitant, fearing the impact on Dia’s tender heart, Shivendra will assure her that just as they both understood the loss of their parents at a young age, Dia will also find strength in the truth.

On the other hand, Damayanti will be seen with Veera, expressing her strong belief that love is often the first to retreat when any challenging circumstances arise, but the strength of a family endures it. She will emphasize the importance of considering multiple factors in choosing a life partner. With unwavering determination, Damayanti will strive to arrange Shivendra’s marriage with Swatilekha, convinced she knows what is best for Shivendra and Raghvendra. She will say preserving the Barot family’s legacy and making decisions as responsible parents for their children’s sake will be her top priorities.

Will Damayanti get Shivendra and Surilii married?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii to get romantic
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii to get romantic
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra desires to embark on a new journey with Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra desires to embark on a new journey with Surilii
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam decides to get Radhika married
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam decides to get Radhika married
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii worries about her future with Shiv
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii worries about her future with Shiv
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra confesses love for Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra confesses love for Surilii
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam learns about Radhika’s Goa trip
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam learns about Radhika’s Goa trip
Latest Stories
What's cooking at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna's end?
What's cooking at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna's end?
Big News: Al Pacino to welcome his fourth child at 83
Big News: Al Pacino to welcome his fourth child at 83
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 spoiler: Ali kills Simsim
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 spoiler: Ali kills Simsim
“I could feel the power of that one single line in my bones,” says Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha as she recalls her favorite scene from the series
“I could feel the power of that one single line in my bones,” says Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha as she recalls her favorite scene from the series
Wow: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Muse In Green Anarkali
Wow: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Muse In Green Anarkali
Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her
Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her
Read Latest News