Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s sister Sasha gets arrested

Surilii will come to the station and ask the inspector to leave her sister. However, the police will ask Surilii to reveal Monty’s address and take her sister along in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Shiv and Surilii will converse with each other on a video call. Shiv will ask Surilii to close her eyes and make her hear the sounds of birds. Soon, Shiv will ask her to sing a song. Surilii will reveal that she is not a professional singer. However, Shiv will insist her to sing. Soon, Swatilekha will witness their bond and get emotional and jealous.

Shivendra and Surilii will have a phone conversation where Shivendra will encourage Surilii to wake up and join him at 4:30 in the morning to experience the captivating beauty of the world at that time. He will share a list of items with her and ask her to bring them along. Surilii will confess that she is not accustomed to early mornings and has never woken up this early. In response, Shivendra will reveal that he is also not a night person, but he stays awake the entire night in the jungle during a stormy night to ensure her safety. He will playfully tell her that now it’s her turn to reciprocate and make it up to him, as the thing he wants to show can only be witnessed during that time.

In the coming episode, the police will land at Surilii’s house and ask for Sasha. Soon, the inspector will ask Sasha to accompany him to the police station. At the station, the inspector will question Sasha about her husband’s whereabouts. However, she will fail to answer his questions. Hence, the police will arrest Sasha. Surilii will come to the station and ask the inspector to leave her sister. However, the police will ask Surilii to reveal Monty’s address and take her sister along.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Surilii manage to find Monty and get her sister out of jail?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.