Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s suggestion impresses Ranimaa

Ranimaa assigns Shiv to send the wedding invitations. However, Surili interrupts and suggests they should invite Lord Ganpati before inviting any human guests in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jun,2023 16:21:06
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii's suggestion impresses Ranimaa

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Samar instigates Raghvendra against Shivendra. Samar makes Raghvendra drink, gives him a gun, and asks to kill Shivendra for humiliating him in front of the entire family. Raghvendra agrees to Samar’s order and takes the gun with him. Raghvendra comes home, and soon Shivendra apologizes. He seeks forgiveness from Raghvendra for his impulsive behavior. Shivendra hugs Raghvendra after apologizing to him.

Raghvendra keeps the gun in his back pocket and hugs Shivendra. He goes to take the gun from his pocket to kill Shivendra. Samar, standing at a distance, witnesses the moment and gets happy. However, Raghvendra chooses not to shoot and hides the gun. Samar feels frustrated with Raghvendra’s decision.

In the coming episode, Ranimaa takes charge of the wedding preparations for Swatilekha and Raghvendra. With the wedding date drawing near, Ranimaa assigns Shiv to send the wedding invitations. However, Surili interrupts and suggests they should invite Lord Ganpati before inviting any human guests. Surili believes in the significance of seeking blessings from Lord Ganpati before embarking on any auspicious occasion.

OMG! Will Damayanti start liking Surilii?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

