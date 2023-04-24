Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilli on a mission to save Gramophone cafe

Surilli on a mission to save Gramophone cafe in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Shivendra confronts Damayanti on why she sent Veera to Mumbai, to which she confesses that she wants Surilii out of his life. Shivendra explains that Surilii is married and has a daughter, and she doesn’t want him in her life. On the other hand, Surilii meets Veera, and he hands over a bag full of cash and asks her to forget Shivendra, leaving Surilii confused.

Surilii gets angry after seeing the bag full of money. She asks Veera to take the bag with him. She mentions how Shivendra has become a problem for her. Soon, Veera leaves and meets Shivendra, who lands in Mumbai. The latter gets upset with Veera and Ranimaa. He asks Veera to go and mentions that he will come after clearing Surilii’s misunderstanding.

In the coming episode, Surilii receives news from her aunt, Pammi maasi, that her cafe will be sealed due to fraudulent activity of misleading them. Sasha admits that on the party night, she received a call from the officials and mistakenly told them they had called the wrong number. Pammi maasi gets angry at Sasha, but Surilii intervenes and diffuses the situation by taking matters into her own hands and meeting with the officials.

Will Surilii save her cafe?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.