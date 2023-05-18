Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha gets jealous of Shivendra and Surilii’s closeness

Shiv and Surilii converse with each other on a video call. Swatilekha witnesses their bond and gets emotional and jealous in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Surilii will reminisce about how Shivendra always desired to grasp the sun within his hand. Reflecting on this, she will offer prayers for his recovery. She even promised to resume singing just for him, as he wanted her to do so. Surilii will pick up the guitar and begin to sing. On the other hand, Shivendra will gradually regain consciousness, and Maanvendra will inform Damayanti about the same. While Damayanti will hurry to check on Shivendra, they will be astounded to hear Shivendra taking Surilii’s name.

Surilii and Shasha will converse about Shivendra, during which Surilii will express her sole desire to witness Shivendra’s complete recovery and good health. Shasha will realize that her feelings for Shivendra go beyond his well-being and confess to Surilii that she has developed a growing fondness for him. Surilii will blush and deny this claim. On the other hand, Damayanti will firmly warn Shivendra and advise him to let go of the past and forget about Surilii. However, Shivendra will rebel against this, stating that he had always followed her orders, even when he didn’t want to, but this time he intends to listen to his heart.

In the coming episode, Shiv and Surilii will converse with each other on a video call. Shiv will ask Surilii to close her eyes and make her hear the sounds of birds. Soon, Shiv will ask her to sing a song. Surilii will reveal that she is not a professional singer. However, Shiv will insist her to sing. Soon, Swatilekha will witness their bond and get emotional and jealous.

Will Damayanti break Shiv and Surilii’s bond?

