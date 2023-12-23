Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Spoiler: Jarnail in search of the pen drive

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show produced by Dome Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Heer (Tanisha Mehta) and Kuldeep’s (Chandan Arora) wedding happening. We saw how Jarnail (Manoj Chandila) had killed Naina’s lover. However, before dying, the boy had told Jeet (Avinesh Rekhi) that Heer’s life was in danger. When Jeet was about to go to the Atwal house, he was made unconscious and was held captive by Jarnail’s men.

The coming episode will see Heer and Kuldeep’s gruhapravesh happening. But Rajvinder will get tough on Heer and will start taunting her. As we know, Rajvinder has got what she had aimed for, she got the signatures of Beant Singh for the land.

The episode to air will see Jarnail spotting the pen drive which has the video sent by Naina’s lover of Jarnal killing Naina by burning her alive. Jarnail will want to take it away from Heer’s grasp before she would see it. Jarnail will enter Heer’s room to search for the pen drive. Heer will be dressing up for her reception in the dressing room, when Jarnail will enter. He will lock Heer inside and will start his search.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Ep 32 22nd December Written Episode Update

Rajvinder played her pawn soon after Heer’s marriage. She told Beant Singh that he could choose between Heer leading a servant’s life or a daughter-in-law’s life, and asked him to sign the papers of the land.

What will happen next?

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show is produced by Dome Entertainment. It is about a young girl Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Her father is her weakness and strength and has taught her to stand up for what’s right, no matter what! Her biggest priority has always been the well-being of her family and her father. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. After a life-altering incident turns her world upside down, the show captures Heer’s journey of drawing from her inner strength, confronting injustice, and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The show has Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads.