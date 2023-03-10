Imlie the Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Cheeni (Seerat Kapoor) being exposed by Imlie (Megha Chakraborty). As we know, Atharva (Karan Vohra) was also playing up with Imlie so that the real intentions of Cheeni comes to the fore. Cheeni had got Imlie arrested for her suicidal attempt. However, Imlie came right before the wedding of Atharva and Cheeni to expose her sister.

In the confrontation that happened between the sisters, Cheeni ended up blurting out all the schemes and plans that she made to get Atharva for herself.

With this, all in the family got to know about Cheeni’s real intentions.

Now the coming drama will focus on Imlie trying to leave the house as her responsibility of saving Atharva from Cheeni is over now. However, she will be drawn to Atharva as she loves him. Meanwhile, Atharva will also want to get Imlie in his life. The two of them will be seen making the big love proposal and will also decide to get married.

What will happen next?

