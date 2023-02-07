Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) struggling with their emotions. They have similar feelings of love towards each other, but have not confessed the same yet. Cheeni’s (Seerat Kapoor) presence in their lives has added to the mess. Imlie now believes that Atharva has gotten back to Cheeni and wants her back in his life.

Cheeni on the other hand, has been pressurizing Atharva to accept her and stop her marriage from happening with Abhishek.

The coming episode will see Atharva missing the presence of Imlie in his life. Though Imlie will be in the same house, she will be aloof from Atharva. This will hurt Atharva all the more.

On the other hand, Cheeni will take the help of Keya to bring Atharva closer to her. She will create a situation wherein Keya will see Cheeni and Atharva together and will give an impression that she will support Atharva in telling the family the truth about his love for Cheeni.

Atharva will be stuck in a dilemma wherein he will want to talk to Imlie about his feelings. But Cheeni on the other hand, will start a countdown and will ask Atharva to stop her marriage with Abhishek and propose love to her in front of all.

What will Atharva do now?

