Imlie Spoiler: Agastya and Vishwa at loggerheads

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen Imlie (Adrija Roy) getting injured, after fighting with the masked man and falling down the stairs. She has hurt her head and eyes, and is hospitalized. Amidst all this, Vishwa (Abhishek Sharma) raises doubt in the mind of Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) about someone in his family who is connected to the killer. Agastya believes that Vishwa might be right. They together get to know that Dolly helped the killer as the killer had kidnapped her husband.

The coming episode will see Vishwa and Agastya joining hands to save Dolly’s husband. In the attack that will happen, Dolly will get killed but will see the killer’s face before dying.

Vishwa will ask a dying Dolly as to who the killer is. Dolly as her dying words, will tell Vishwa something and will also give a locket that she snatched from the killer’s neck.

Vishwa will match the dots and will be shocked. He will understand that Imlie is not safe in the Chaudhary house. He will silently take Imlie from the hospital to a deserted house.

Agastya will be angry at Vishwa’s act. He will openly challenge him that he will come and knock him off and take his would-be wife home.

Imlie Ep 1073 29th January Written Episode Update

Agastya got wounded and Imlie decided to surrender herself to the killer. However, in a fight that ensued, Imlie fell off the stairs which injured her on her head and eyes.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.