Imlie Spoiler: Agastya saves Imlie

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen Imlie (Adrija Roy) coming to her sister’s house to spend the night with her. Bulbul was shocked to see her house ransacked and asked Imlie for help. Imlie asked Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) whether she could bring Bulbul home for that night. But he refused. This prompted Imlie to go and stay with Bulbul. As we know, Imlie and Bulbul were attacked by the person in the mask.

The coming episode will see Imlie fearing for life and trying desperately to contact Agastya. But he will not pick up the phone. Imlie and Bulbul will have a close encounter with the masked man and will be witness to him killing their neighbour. A terrified Imlie will sneakily send Bulbul out of the house so that she can get some help. Bulbul will go to the Chaudhary house and will ask Agastya to help Imlie. Agastya will be shocked and will go to save Imlie.

Imlie’s house will catch fire and she will be directly attacked by the masked man in which her life will be in danger. But Agastya will come at the right time to save Imlie. The masked man will run away from the place, and Agastya will carry Imlie out of the fire to a place of safety.

Imlie Ep 1022 8th December Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.