Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Akash and Keya join hands with Anu

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Akash and Keya going against their family yet again, and this time joining hands with Anu. What will happen now?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Aug,2023 17:18:54
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Anu (Jyoti Gauba) playing her tactics very well and getting the Rana property and assets on her name. She has reduced the Rana family to serving her as servants. However, Atharva (Karan Vohra) has been sent out of the house after he tried to open the locker and was caught by Anu.

The coming episode will see Keya and Akash joining hands with Anu. Anu will plan something big against the Ranas and will express her desire to go and settle abroad. Akash and Keya will decide to join Anu in order to get the commission that she offers them.

They will stealthily plan against the Ranas. On the other side, Atharva will be trying a way out to enter the house. Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) who will find Keya’s activity suspicious will follow her and find out that Akash and Keya are with Anu now.

Will Atharva join Imlie inside the house to make a plan?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

