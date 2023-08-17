Imlie Spoiler: Akash and Keya join hands with Anu

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Anu (Jyoti Gauba) playing her tactics very well and getting the Rana property and assets on her name. She has reduced the Rana family to serving her as servants. However, Atharva (Karan Vohra) has been sent out of the house after he tried to open the locker and was caught by Anu.

The coming episode will see Keya and Akash joining hands with Anu. Anu will plan something big against the Ranas and will express her desire to go and settle abroad. Akash and Keya will decide to join Anu in order to get the commission that she offers them.

They will stealthily plan against the Ranas. On the other side, Atharva will be trying a way out to enter the house. Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) who will find Keya’s activity suspicious will follow her and find out that Akash and Keya are with Anu now.

Will Atharva join Imlie inside the house to make a plan?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.