Imlie Spoiler: Atharva and family in trouble

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) doing the daring task of recognizing the bomb placed in the watch that Kairi wore. We wrote about how Imlie accidentally placed a bomb detector near Kairi’s belongings. When the ringing noise came after detection, she removed the watch and found the chip inside. She has alerted the school about dubious activities happening inside the school. As we know, a bomb attack has been planned in the Vidyamandir school where Kairi studies. The Chief Guest coming to grace the function is under threat of losing his life.

The coming episode will see that the he gang will get to know that one of their bombs has got diffused. They will realize that it has happened in the Rana Villa. The coming episode will see the gang entering Rana Villa and keeping everyone in the house including Atharva (Karan Vohra) as target.

Will Atharva and Imlie be able to save their family?

