Imlie Spoiler: Atharva and family in trouble

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Atharva and his family being in trouble, with the gang targetting them inside their house. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Aug,2023 17:15:50
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) doing the daring task of recognizing the bomb placed in the watch that Kairi wore. We wrote about how Imlie accidentally placed a bomb detector near Kairi’s belongings. When the ringing noise came after detection, she removed the watch and found the chip inside. She has alerted the school about dubious activities happening inside the school. As we know, a bomb attack has been planned in the Vidyamandir school where Kairi studies. The Chief Guest coming to grace the function is under threat of losing his life.

The coming episode will see that the he gang will get to know that one of their bombs has got diffused. They will realize that it has happened in the Rana Villa. The coming episode will see the gang entering Rana Villa and keeping everyone in the house including Atharva (Karan Vohra) as target.

Will Atharva and Imlie be able to save their family?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

 

Srividya Rajesh

