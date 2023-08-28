Imlie Spoiler: Atharva and Imlie go in search of their newborn

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Atharva (Karan Vohra) escaping from the huge fire that broke out in the Rana Villa. Amidst this, Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) had complications in her delivery. But all was well with Atharva escaping the fire and Imlie giving birth.

However, the happiness of the family was cut short yet again by Anu. She planned to get the newborn kidnapped.

The coming episode will see Imlie and Atharva being shattered with their kid going missing from the hospital. They will find out the name of the ward boy who was involved in the kidnapping. On getting his phone number, Imlie and Atharva will go and look for him. They will be desperate to get back their child.

They will find the ward boy in a local dhaba and will run after him. Imlie will track him down using his phone number and will run towards him.

Will Imlie and Atharva be able to track their kid?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead. The story then sees Atharva and Imlie’s reunion.