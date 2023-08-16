ADVERTISEMENT
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva gets thrown out of Rana Villa

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see the Rana family serving as Anu's servants. Atharva's act will force Anu to kick him out of the house. Read to know further.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Aug,2023 14:14:18
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with the Ranas falling prey to Anu’s deadly plan wherein their entire assets have been transferred under Anu’s name by crook. Anu has been torturing the entire family by asking them to leave the house. However, Imlie’s (Megha Chakraborty) fall in her advanced pregnancy phase allowed Anu to make another deal with the Rana family. She asked them to stay in the outhouse and serve her as her servants. Imlie, agreed to this, and the entire Rana family is now facing humiliation at the hands of Anu, working as her servants.

The coming episode will see Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Imlie along with the family undergo further pain as they will be asked to do all the cleaning work by Anu. When Imlie will be asked to bend down in her pregnancy to clean up, Atharva will try to rebel but will be stopped by Imlie.

Further, Atharva will want to get a solution to this problem by finding the official papers of the house and property. So he will try to open the locker by going inside Anu’s room on the pretext of cleaning. However, there will be an alarm set and Atharva will be caught.

Anu will put forth the condition of kicking out Atharva or the entire family. This way, Imlie will agree for Atharva to go out of the house. Atharva will be kicked outside his own home by Anu.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Read Latest News