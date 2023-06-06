Imlie Spoiler: Atharva hides the big truth

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Atharva (Karan Vohra) getting Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) arrested on the charge of kidnapping Kairi. As soon as Imlie was taken to jail, Kairi got ill and fainted. The Rana family was worried for Kairi. Atharva got Imlie back, and upon seeing Imlie, Kairi got better in health.

All of this prompted Rudra to think about Imlie being Kairi’s real mother. He suspected foul play and decided to silently get the DNA testing done of Imlie and Kairi.

The coming episode will see Rudra going to the hospital to see the DNA reports. However, he will be shocked to see the reports coming as negative. He will tell himself that he was wrong in believing that Imlie could be Kairi’s mother.

But the truth will be that Atharva would have anticipated his father to do this check. Atharva would have gotten to know about Rudra getting the DNA test done. In order to hide the big secret, Atharva and Chini would have changed the DNA reports, thus convincing Rudra that his thought process was wrong.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

