Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Atharva in shock on seeing Rana Villa on fire

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Atharva being in shock on seeing his Rana Villa being on fire. What will happen next? Read the news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Aug,2023 17:03:40
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva in shock on seeing Rana Villa on fire 845742

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva (Karan Vohra) managing to expose Anu. Anu did the unexpected thing when she shot at herself. However, she was saved as the bullet just scraped through her ear.

Amidst all this, Imlie went into labour and Atharva and family rushed her to the hospital. The coming episode will focus on Imlie’s delivery getting complicated as her labour pain will increase but she will not be able to go through a normal delivery. The doctor will advise a C-section and will ask Atharva to get the previous scan reports of Imlie.

But when Atharva will go to Rana Villa, he will be shocked to see his mansion on fire. He will enter, but the fire will be too vastly spread. Atharva will struggle but will want to lay his hands on Imlie’s reports as it is necessary for her life.

Will Atharva be able to save Imlie?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

