Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Atharva investigates to prove Imlie's innocence

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see shocking twists with Atharva hiding Imlie safely so that they can look for the real culprit who tried to kill Atharva. Can Atharva prove Imlie's innocence?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Aug,2023 12:33:15
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) being trapped in the crime of attempting to kill Atharva (Karan Vohra). In fact, the nurse who was deployed on the job by Keya turned the tables and trapped Imlie, by saying that Imlie had got her to kill Atharva. Imlie was arrested by the police.

But the coming episode will see Atharva coming to Imlie’s rescue. When the police jeep will meet with an accident, he will take Imlie away from the place and will keep Imlie safely in a hideout. Atharva and Imlie will want to find out about the person who tried to kill Atharva.

At home, Atharva will act as though he is not aware of Imlie’s jeep meeting with an accident and about her escape. Atharva will want to know who did it so that he can prove Imlie innocent. Imlie will be more concerned to prove it as she will want Atharva to be safe.

Will Keya get exposed? Will this growing bond between Imlie and Atharva bring them together?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

