Imlie Spoiler: Atharva proposes Imlie

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) on the verge of losing her life as she has been wearing the vest connected to the bomb. Atharva (Karan Vohra) was trying to track Imlie, but she sped in a car in order to go away from the human population.

The coming episode will see Imlie saying I Love You to Atharva, thinking it is her final few moments. Atharva will break down but will get a hold of the remote at the last second and press the button. Atharva will hear a blast and will be stunned thinking Imlie is no more. But soon, he will hear Imlie’s voice from the other end, and will get his life back. The fact will be that he would have disconnected the bomb just before the blast time and would have saved Imlie’s life.

Later, the stage will be set for Imlie and Atharva’s reunion. But Atharva will be hesitant initially. Later he will muster up the courage and will propose to Imlie, going down on his knees.

Will we see Imlie and Atharva’s remarriage now?

The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.