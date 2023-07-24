ADVERTISEMENT
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva saves Kairi

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Atharva saving Kairi at the nick of the time. This will again be a bone of contention between Atharva and Imlie.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jul,2023 15:22:11
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva saves Kairi

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) desiring to raise Kairi all by herself, being an independent single mother. We saw how she got into problems from which Atharva (Karan Vohra) and the Rana family saved her. Now, Imlie is searching for a job of her choice, and gets it too. However, she has to work at night shift, and that means that she needs help for Kairi.

The coming episode will see Imlie seeking the help of Rudra and Devika to come to her place and stay with Kairi at night on weekdays. Atharva will object to it and will tell her that Kairi can be brought to the Rana house to stay.

Amidst this, Imlie will move out of sight for a second or so, during which Kairi will get into trouble. She will be about to touch a hot iron box but will be saved by her father Atharva.

New differences will creep up between Atharva and Kairi on the kind of upbringing they want to give Kairi.

What will happen next? Will Atharva and Imlie agree to raise Kairi together?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

