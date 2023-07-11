Imlie Spoiler: Atharva wants his Imlie back

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama and revelations happening in the story plot. The death of Dhairya (Zohaib Siddiqui) has only opened up a bottle of worms that were hiding. Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) is determined to prove Dhairya’s innocence in the accident of Atharva (Karan Vohra). But she is not aware that a huge disclosure is about to happen.

The coming episode will stun Atharva as he will get to know about Chini’s (Seerat Kapoor) game plan in rubbing him on the wrong side. Atharva will come to know of the big truth that Chini was behind his accident and that she showed a completely different picture to Atharva that Dhairya was involved in it. Atharva will get mad at himself for believing what Chini showed him. Atharva will end up having an emotional breakdown before Imlie.

Imlie and Atharva will after a long time clear all misunderstandings. Atharva will seek forgiveness from Imlie and will be angry at himself for not believing Imlie who kept on telling that Dhairya has not done anything.

Atharva and Imlie will share a close moment when he will tell Imlie to give him another chance and that he wants his love back. Imlie will be shocked to hear this and will tell Atharva that while she waited where he left her, Atharva has moved on in life and gone ahead with Chini and also has a daughter with her.

Will Atharva be forced to share the truth about Kairi?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

