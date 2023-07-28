Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's life in danger

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Kairi trying to unite her father and mother. She planned her own missing episode after which Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva (Karan Vohra) joined together to search for her. They sorted out their differences and understood that Kairi means a lot to both of them. Kairi saw that they are united and wanted to come in front of them when Sharmaji, one of the residents in the complex kidnapped her.

The coming episode will see tragic happenings with Sharmaji putting Kairi in the water sump. Atharva and Imlie will struggle to get Kairi out of the sump. They will ultimately save her, but Sharmaji will assault Atharva and hit him on his head with an iron log. Atharva will be brought home and will be treated for it. However, he will lose his will power to live as Imlie will be going out of his life along with Kairi.

Meanwhile, an attempt will be made to kill Atharva.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.