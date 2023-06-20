ADVERTISEMENT
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie accused of kidnapping Atharva

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Imlie being accused of Atharva's disappearance. What will happen now? Will Imlie be able to find Atharva?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jun,2023 15:34:07
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen a new track emerge of Atharva (Karan Vohra) disappearing all of a sudden. As we know, actor Karan Vohra and his wife Bella Vohra are at the moment enjoying their new parenthood. Bella Vohra who was pregnant with twin babies, was blessed with twin boys a few days back. And this explains the absence of the actor from the show.

The track that is going on has seen Atharva going missing. His DJ friend Reyansh and his associate come and tell the Rana family of Atharva going missing. Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) tries her best to find clues that indicate Atharva’s going missing. However, she is not able to find any.

The coming episode will see her checking the CCTV footage to know what exactly happened at the time when Atharva went missing. However, she will smell something fishy with Reyansh and his associate being there already. Meanwhile, Devika will blame Imlie for Atharva going missing.

To top it all, Devika and Chini will end up thinking that Imlie has kidnapped Atharva. They will get to know about Ms Paty being Imlie. And this will make them assume that Imlie is behind Atharva’s disappearance.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

