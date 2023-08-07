ADVERTISEMENT
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie adorns the bomb

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see shocking twist of Imlie turning into the human bomb in order to save Atharva, Kairi and the entire family.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Aug,2023 15:02:56
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie adorns the bomb

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with a big threat hovering around the Ranas. As we know, a terrorist attack has been planned in the Vidya Mandir School which Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) has busted, after detecting the bomb in Kairi’s watch. This has put the Ranas in a major problem. The goons have kept the Ranas including Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Kairi captive.

The coming episode will see emotional moments with Imlie being forced by the goons to wear the vest attached to the bomb. Imlie will be shocked to see the entire family’s lives being in danger. She will not want anything bad to happen to Atharva and Kairi. Hence she will decide to be the human bomb who will handle this mission and execute it.

She will be seen having a word with Kairi and Atharva and asking the family not to stop her from what she has decided. It will be a very emotional moment for the family.

What will happen to Imlie at the event?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

