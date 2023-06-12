Imlie Spoiler: Imlie forces Atharva to confess his love for Chini

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) signing on the divorce papers. This has given rise to the Rana family wanting Atharva to solemnize his relationship with Chini (Seerat Kapoor). In the party organized at the Rana Villa to celebrate the wedding anniversary of Rudra and Devika, the family members will get together to play a cute couple game.

The coming episode will see Atharva being forced by situations to pose with Chini as a couple. They will be asked to take pictures as a couple. To make matters worse for Atharva, Imlie will ask Atharva to utilize the situation and confess his love for Chini. She will give him a I Love You prop and will ask him to go ahead and call out for his love.

Atharva as we know, has had no relationship with Chini in the last five years. As all believe, Kairi is not the daughter of Atharva and Chini. Atharva will be seen in a spot of bother and will remain silent.

Will Imlie get a hint that Chini and Atharva are not together?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

