Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets framed for Monty’s murder

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Surya (Sai Ketan Rao) and Binni’s (Gouri Agarwal) wedding all set to happen. At this juncture, Binni told Imlie about her knowing about Raghu’s murderer. As per Binni, it was Monty who killed Raghu for the diamonds. Imlie was shocked and tried to prove it before Surya. However, Surya did not listen to her.

The coming episode will see Imlie’s valiant move to go to Monty’s house and tackle him. She will get into Surya’s room, take the diamonds from the locker and will go out to fight it out with Monty.

However, there will be trouble for Imlie as she will see the dead body of Monty in the house. Monty would have been stabbed by someone, and Imlie will be shocked to see her hands soaked in his blood as she will accidentally trip over him and touch the blood. Soon, Surya will come to the house and will catch Imlie with the knife in her hand.

Imlie Ep 1117 13th March Written Episode Update

Imlie got attacked by Amrit. But Surya stopped his moves and saved Imlie’s life.

Will Imlie be framed for Monty’s murder? Can Imlie prove her innocence?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.