Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets pregnant

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see happy times in the life of Atharva and Imlie. After marriage, Imlie will be shown to be unwell, following which Imlie will be declared to be pregnant by doctors.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Aug,2023 12:42:44
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva (Karan Vohra) getting reunited with their marriage. We saw how Imlie and Atharva took marital vows again, and this time Atharva is whole-heartedly in love with Imlie. The family rejoices in their newfound happiness. Also, Ashish and Keya welcome their adopted son Tapan.

We also saw how Anu tried to get into the good books of the Ranas once again. Her best repentance will come when Imlie will be in trouble of falling from a stool and Anu will save her from falling down.

The coming episode will see Anu seeking help from the Ranas to give her shelter in the Rana Villa. Even though Imlie and Atharva will be worried about Anu’s behaviour to seek revenge, they will shelter her.

A few weeks will pass by, and Imlie will be cautious about the activities of Anu in the house. Soon, Imlie will turn ill and will faint. She will be rushed to the hospital, where the doctor will tell them that Imlie is pregnant.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

