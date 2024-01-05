Imlie Spoiler: Imlie helps Agastya to save his house

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) walking out of Agastya’s (Sai Ketan Rao) life, owing to the threat on Agastya. As we know, Vishwa (Abhishek Sharma) has proof against Agastya that he committed a murder and he has threatened Imlie with it. However, Agastya is unaware of the same.

We wrote about how Agastya was struggling to find the finances needed to save his house. We also wrote about Imlie deciding to stop putting sindoor on her hairline that was meant for Agastya.

The coming episode will see Agastya finding a means to make money, that is by selling the bar that he owns. However, the previous owner of the bar would offer only a meagre money which will not serve Agastya’s purpose. Agastya will be disappointed, but Imlie will give him an idea indirectly.

Agastya will use the idea to use and will sell the bar and make money. He will make his family proud by getting the house papers back.

Imlie Ep 1048 4th January Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.