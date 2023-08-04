ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Imlie identifies the next big problem

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Imlie finding out that there is a threat at Kairi's school. She will detect a bomb inside the watch given by the school to Kairi.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Aug,2023 12:50:26
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva (Karan Vohra) coming together in the wake of the attack on Atharva. As we know, Imlie is trapped by Keya in the attempt to murder. But Imlie and Atharva together joined hands to prove Imlie’s innocence. With all being well, Imlie and Atharva are excited about Kairi’s new schooling.

The coming episode will also focus on a certain bomb blast planned to happen at the Vidyamandir School, on Independence Day in the presence of the Chief Guest who will be a big politician. The attack will be planned to kill the big shot. It will so happen that Kairi will also be a new joiner in the same school. The people associated with the gang planning the bomb blast would have got into the school premises as ward boys. They would plan to add a chip in the watches of the kids who will be welcoming the Chief Guest on the day. The chips attached to the watches will be bombs, which when triggered would explode.

Kairi will also be given one such watch. However, at home, when Imlie will bring the bomb detector that she had used for her earlier work, near Kairi’s belongings, it will indicate the presence of a bomb. This will force Imlie to further check out the belongings and she will identify the watch which has the bomb.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz

