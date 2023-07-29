ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Imlie takes a big decision for Atharva

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Imlie taking the big decision of staying in the house till Atharva's recovery. Check what will happen next by reading this here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Jul,2023 12:17:41
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie takes a big decision for Atharva 838792

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen Kairi getting kidnapped and a big drama following with Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) trying to find her. Finally, Atharva and Imlie found Kairi in the water sump and saved her life. However, Sharma hit Atharva with an iron log with resulted in profuse bleeding. Atharva was nursed at home for this accident. Imlie was about to go back to her house with Kairi but was emotional.

The coming episode will see Atharva looking for Kairi in his semiconsciousness. Also, Kairi will be sad that she is going away from her father. She will hug Atharva’s dress to herself and will keep crying. Imlie will notice all this and will decide not to go to her house till Atharva is fully alright.

She will tell the family that she is staying with them for the time being.

However, Atharva’s life will be in danger with Keya trying to kill him. She will bring in a fake nurse to take care of Atharva, who will try to poison Atharva by administering the wrong medicines.

Will Atharva get saved?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara worries over Abhir's well-being 838775
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara worries over Abhir’s well-being
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi recollects her shocking past 838762
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi recollects her shocking past
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen 838584
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Protima gets emotional during Neerja's Haldi 838547
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Protima gets emotional during Neerja’s Haldi
Titlie Spoiler: Garv walks out of the house after fighting with Titlie 838543
Titlie Spoiler: Garv walks out of the house after fighting with Titlie
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gets Radha arrested 838541
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gets Radha arrested
Latest Stories
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi risks her life to save Ranbir from goons 838787
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi risks her life to save Ranbir from goons
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan decides to bail out Rajveer 838780
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan decides to bail out Rajveer
Director Manish Gupta On Women As Predators In His New Film One Friday Night Which Starts Streaming On July 28 838770
Director Manish Gupta On Women As Predators In His New Film One Friday Night Which Starts Streaming On July 28
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi engages in a fierce battle with goons to stop Lakshmi’s wedding 838764
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi engages in a fierce battle with goons to stop Lakshmi’s wedding
Box Office Update: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opens at 11.50 crores on day 1 838763
Box Office Update: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opens at 11.50 crores on day 1
Sriti Jha goes ‘Dharmatic’ on Dharma sets, gets candid with Karan Johar 838592
Sriti Jha goes ‘Dharmatic’ on Dharma sets, gets candid with Karan Johar
Read Latest News