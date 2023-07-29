Imlie Spoiler: Imlie takes a big decision for Atharva

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen Kairi getting kidnapped and a big drama following with Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) trying to find her. Finally, Atharva and Imlie found Kairi in the water sump and saved her life. However, Sharma hit Atharva with an iron log with resulted in profuse bleeding. Atharva was nursed at home for this accident. Imlie was about to go back to her house with Kairi but was emotional.

The coming episode will see Atharva looking for Kairi in his semiconsciousness. Also, Kairi will be sad that she is going away from her father. She will hug Atharva’s dress to herself and will keep crying. Imlie will notice all this and will decide not to go to her house till Atharva is fully alright.

She will tell the family that she is staying with them for the time being.

However, Atharva’s life will be in danger with Keya trying to kill him. She will bring in a fake nurse to take care of Atharva, who will try to poison Atharva by administering the wrong medicines.

Will Atharva get saved?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

