Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen shocking twists in the form of Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) getting to know about Dhairya’s (Zohaib Siddiqui) real identity. She is shocked to know that Dhairya is Atharva’s elder brother born to another lady. Imlie is also stunned at seeing the hatred that Dhairya has for Atharva. Imlie tries to reason it out that he should rather be angry at Rudra and not at Atharva, but Dhairya is not ready to listen to her.

At this juncture, Imlie makes a promise to Dhairya. The coming episode will see Imlie struggling to give Dhairya his right in the Rana house. Imlie will tell Dhairya to keep patient and that she will help him and his mother by bringing out the truth.

Dhairya will believe in Imlie and will be ready to give her one chance.

On the other hand, Atharva (Karan Vohra) will be all ready to propose to Imlie and express his love for her. But Imlie will be so carried away in Dhairya’s problems that she will not listen to what Atharva has to say.

What will happen next?

