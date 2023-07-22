Imlie Spoiler: Imlie's emotional moment with Atharva

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) putting up her struggle to give Kairi a happy life. However, her being a single parent does not give her the comfort and respect that she deserves. She is struggling to make two ends meet, and has not got a job for herself. Kairi is adamant and wants better toys, like the ones she had in the Rana house. Imlie, however, is trying her best to give Kairi a good future.

The coming episode will see Atharva (Karan Vohra) doing a good gesture towards Imlie. He will make Kairi realize indirectly, that the dolls she has are good. When Imlie will question Atharva, he will open up and tell her that he is proud of her, and her efforts to educate Kairi with good life lessons. Imlie will for a moment go weak and will hug Atharva and shed tears. Atharva will be shocked to see Imlie doing this.

Will this create a problem for Imlie?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.