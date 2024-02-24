Imlie Spoiler: Imlie’s scary nightmare

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) trying her best to take away the Chaudhary family from their house after Surya (Sai Ketan Rao) bought it. However, Surya has been doing all that he can to get into the good books of the family. After all, the family is drawn towards him because of his face.

The coming episode will see Imlie see a scary nightmare where everyone in the house has died. She will go to Chachaji, Chachiji, and Dadia only to find them dead and lying still. The episode to air will see Surya challenging Imlie that he will never allow the family to go out of the house, and that he will vow that their last breath will be taken inside the house.

And when Imlie will see this scary dream, she will be all tense and will tell herself that she has to take the family to a safe place, away from Surya’s dirty eyes.

Imlie Ep 1098 23rd February Written Episode Update

Though Imlie tried hard to keep Surya away from buying the house, he sent his sister to the mortgage area and bought the Chaudhary mansion.

Will she succeed?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.