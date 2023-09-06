Television | Spoilers

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Kairi and Choti Imlie going missing from the refugee camp, which will create panic for Imlie and Atharva.

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will soon take a generation leap wherein the new cast will come in. Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty will no longer be part of the cast. It will be Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy playing the new leads of the show. Now, the show is seeing its climax when it comes to its pre-leap drama. We saw how the Rana family survived the earthquake and came out to the refugee camp safely. However, Atharva and Imlie’s newborn girl is unwell and immediately requires medical help.

The coming episode will see Atharva (Karan Vohra) running to find a doctor. Meanwhile, Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) will not lose hope and she will burn logistics, make fire, boil water and give massage to the kid so that her breathing issue settles.

The episode to air will see the Rana family celebrating Krishna Janmashtami in the refugee camp. However, a few young me who will be part of the camp, will steal jewels and money from the others in the camp. They will also take along Kairi and Imlie’s newborn baby.

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles.