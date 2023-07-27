ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Kairi gets into trouble

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Kairi getting into trouble when she will be kidnapped by the person in the complex. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jul,2023 17:27:44
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi gets into trouble 838109

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Kairi going missing. This has led to a scare within both Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty). They try searching for Kairi but she is nowhere to be seen. Imlie cries before God and so does Atharva too. Soon, the coming episode will see Imlie and Atharva bonding together in fighting this phase. Atharva will promise Imlie that they will find their daughter. Soon their fights will end and they will resolve and find a common ground.

This will bring about the revelation that Kairi wanted only this. She will be hiding behind the Goddess statue in the temple of the complex. She will stage her missing drama so that she can unite her parents and they can stop fighting. However, when her mission would get successful, she will want to come before them. But the man who had been eyeing Imlie dirtily in their compound will nab Kairi. He will keep her captive in his own house, in an old room.

Kairi will not know what to do.

Will Imlie and Atharva be able to find their daughter?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.



About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

