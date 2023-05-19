Imlie Spoiler: Kairi makes a Mother's Day card for Imlie

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Kairi making a Mother's Day card for Imlie and even giving it to her. The two of them will share an emotional moment.

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen Kairi and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) meeting without knowing that they share a daughter and mother relationship. The summer camp happened to be the place for big revelations. Chini got to know that Imlie is around. Also, Rudra got to know about his son Atharva (Karan Vohra) being alive. He offered Chini money and asked her to have a good life away from them, with Atharva and Kairi.

Now, the coming episode will focus on the emotions attached to the occasion of Mother’s Day. Kairi will be sad that she does not have a mother. But she will also be excited to make a card and give it to the person who is like a mother to her. Chini will assume that Kairi is making the card for her. However, Kairi will make the card and will go to meet her Princess who she now calls as Princess Mama, that is Imlie. Imlie will be excited to see the card made for her by Kairi.

On the other hand, Atharva will try to seek his mother’s blessings on Mother’s day in his disguise.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

