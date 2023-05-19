ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Kairi makes a Mother's Day card for Imlie

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Kairi making a Mother's Day card for Imlie and even giving it to her. The two of them will share an emotional moment.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 May,2023 13:10:22
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi makes a Mother's Day card for Imlie

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen Kairi and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) meeting without knowing that they share a daughter and mother relationship. The summer camp happened to be the place for big revelations. Chini got to know that Imlie is around. Also, Rudra got to know about his son Atharva (Karan Vohra) being alive. He offered Chini money and asked her to have a good life away from them, with Atharva and Kairi.

Now, the coming episode will focus on the emotions attached to the occasion of Mother’s Day. Kairi will be sad that she does not have a mother. But she will also be excited to make a card and give it to the person who is like a mother to her. Chini will assume that Kairi is making the card for her. However, Kairi will make the card and will go to meet her Princess who she now calls as Princess Mama, that is Imlie. Imlie will be excited to see the card made for her by Kairi.

On the other hand, Atharva will try to seek his mother’s blessings on Mother’s day in his disguise.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: OMG!! Sai takes Virat's name during her Vat Savitri Puja
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: OMG!! Sai takes Virat's name during her Vat Savitri Puja
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu accuses Abhinav and Akshara of negligence
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu accuses Abhinav and Akshara of negligence
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj decides to talk to Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj decides to talk to Anupamaa
Vatsal Sheth To Play The Character Of Rahul In StarPlus Show TITLI, Shares His Experience Of Being A Part Of This Twisted Love Story
Vatsal Sheth To Play The Character Of Rahul In StarPlus Show TITLI, Shares His Experience Of Being A Part Of This Twisted Love Story
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu faces an uphill task
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu faces an uphill task
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin Spoiler: Sai's act breaks Satya's heart
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin Spoiler: Sai's act breaks Satya's heart
Latest Stories
Half Girlfriend, Full Masala On Cultural Clash
Half Girlfriend, Full Masala On Cultural Clash
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: OMG! Ashwin gets arrested
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: OMG! Ashwin gets arrested
Big News: Krafton's BGMI game is back in India 10 months after suspension, deets inside
Big News: Krafton's BGMI game is back in India 10 months after suspension, deets inside
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The 5 Brilliant Performances That You Missed
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The 5 Brilliant Performances That You Missed
Fans hail Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chemistry in Tu Meri Roja from Kushi, say, "Most awaited on screen pair"
Fans hail Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chemistry in Tu Meri Roja from Kushi, say, "Most awaited on screen pair"
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan saves Elahi from falling off the stairs
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan saves Elahi from falling off the stairs
Read Latest News