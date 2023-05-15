Imlie Spoiler: Rudra gets to know of Atharva being alive

ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie the Star Plus show will see Rudra getting to know of the truth that his son Atharva is alive. He will get to see Chini and will understand that Kairi is Atharva's daughter.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 May,2023 12:45:26
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with the cute bond developing between Kairi and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) at the camp. We saw how Chini (Seerat Kapoor) got to know about Imlie being at the camp and knowing Kairi. She wanted to take Kairi back home, but Kairi decided not to go from the camp before it ends. However, Chini remained tensed and even indirectly expressed her tension to Atharva (Karan Vohra).

The coming episode will see the Rana family coming over to the camp side to spend time with Imlie. Rudra will notice Kairi talking about a best friend and will also see Chini’s picture with Kairi.

The track to come will see Rudra coming to know the big truth. Rudra will go to Chini’s house to check on more details on who is Kairi’s father. Rudra will see Atharva there, and will be shocked. As we know, Atharva is presumed dead by his own family. On the other hand, Atharva has stayed away from his family and believes that they are toxic.

Will Rudra come face to face with his son Atharva?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

