Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Shocking!! Cheeni feels defeated

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Cheeni finally getting to know about Imlie being with Kairi at the summer camp. She will get all emotional as this will break her cute small family with Atharva and Kairi.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 May,2023 12:02:52
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen exciting drama with the meet-up of Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Kairi. As we know, the five years leap in Imlie saw Imlie leading a life all by herself, and being on the lookout for her daughter. On the other hand, we have seen Atharva (Karan Vohra) having a small paradise of his own with his daughter and good friend Cheeni (Seerat Kapoor). We saw how Cheeni worried over the possibility of Imlie being at the summer camp. She has gone to check on it and even saw Kairi being close with a lady out there.

We wrote about Kairi falling in a ditch, with Imlie crying for help. She was seen looking for help, to save Kairi. Finally Imlie managed to save Kairi all by herself.

Now the coming episode will bring in a big revelation. Cheeni will finally see Imlie and Kairi together and will have an emotional breakdown. She will be shattered and defeated and will question God, as to why this has happened. She will lament that she was not the one to take Atharva away from Imlie. She will say that Atharva ran out of his marriage and that she supported him to build a small and cute family with Kairi.

Cheeni will again get vengeful as she will fear Kairi choosing Imlie over her as her mother.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

