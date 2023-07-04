ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Shocking!! Dhairya meets with his untimely death

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Dhairya succumbing to his injuries and breathing his last, after having a fall. With this, the truth will die with him.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Jul,2023 12:35:35
Imlie Spoiler: Shocking!! Dhairya meets with his untimely death

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with the dual weddings in the Rana family taking to a halt with the tragic fall of Dhairya (Zohaib Siddiqui) from the first floor balcony. As we know, Dhairya had gotten to know about Chini’s (Seerat Kapoor) hand being in the accident of Atharva (Karan Vohra) as well as in framing Dhairya for it. Dhairya had decided to tell the truth to both Atharva and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty). In his heated argument with Chini, he tripped against some marbles that were on the floor and fell off the balcony. This led to him being hospitalized. At the hospital, Dhairya was diagnosed by doctors to be critical.

The coming episode will see the Rana family mourning the death of Dhairya. However, he will have a peaceful death as Imlie will request Devika to come and accept Dhairya as his son. Dhairya will be in tears on seeing Devika place her hand on his forehead. Soon, Dhairya will breathe his last, without telling Imlie and Atharva the real truth about Chini.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir locks himself inside a room
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir locks himself inside a room
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya goes through a realization
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya goes through a realization
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat meets Aliya
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat meets Aliya
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets the upper hand against Gazal
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets the upper hand against Gazal
Imlie Spoiler: Dhairya meets with an accident; gets critical
Imlie Spoiler: Dhairya meets with an accident; gets critical
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara and Abhinav find it tough to accept the judgement
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara and Abhinav find it tough to accept the judgement
Latest Stories
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to go to India
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to go to India
Meet spoiler: Sumeet worries about her future with Raunak
Meet spoiler: Sumeet worries about her future with Raunak
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stops Ranbir and Mihika’s grah pravesh
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stops Ranbir and Mihika’s grah pravesh
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan gets excited to welcome Rajveer to Luthra company
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan gets excited to welcome Rajveer to Luthra company
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Pre-Marriage Residence Switch For The Bride & Groom
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Pre-Marriage Residence Switch For The Bride & Groom
I like to explore the authentic food of the place I travel to: Shruti Sharma
I like to explore the authentic food of the place I travel to: Shruti Sharma
Read Latest News