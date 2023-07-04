Imlie Spoiler: Shocking!! Dhairya meets with his untimely death

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with the dual weddings in the Rana family taking to a halt with the tragic fall of Dhairya (Zohaib Siddiqui) from the first floor balcony. As we know, Dhairya had gotten to know about Chini’s (Seerat Kapoor) hand being in the accident of Atharva (Karan Vohra) as well as in framing Dhairya for it. Dhairya had decided to tell the truth to both Atharva and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty). In his heated argument with Chini, he tripped against some marbles that were on the floor and fell off the balcony. This led to him being hospitalized. At the hospital, Dhairya was diagnosed by doctors to be critical.

The coming episode will see the Rana family mourning the death of Dhairya. However, he will have a peaceful death as Imlie will request Devika to come and accept Dhairya as his son. Dhairya will be in tears on seeing Devika place her hand on his forehead. Soon, Dhairya will breathe his last, without telling Imlie and Atharva the real truth about Chini.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

