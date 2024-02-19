Imlie Spoiler: Surya challenges Imlie

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen the dramatic entry of Agastya’s lookalike Surya Reddy (Sai Ketan Rao). He is looking for the missing Raghavendra who happens to be his sister’s husband. However, we are aware that Raghavendra was a goon who tried to misbehave with Sonali, Shivani and Imlie. We saw how the three ladies tried to get away from the goon and even hit him. However, the goon fell down the stairs by accident which led to his death. Now, Surya is trying to find Raghu Anna who has been missing for a while.

We saw Imlie’s (Adrija Roy) first encounter with Surya. She was shocked to see Agastya’s lookalike before her, and told herself that it was not Babu.

The coming episode will see Shivani and Sonali grappling with problems in their house. In the absence of Agastya, the family will be on the verge of seeking loans for survival. Imlie will want to help them, but will not know what to do. Amidst this, Binni will have her own motives in the house.

Surya will get to know from his assistant that Chaudhary house, from where Raghavendra got missing, had a son who resembled Surya. Surya will take advantage of this to enter the house. He will not only buy the Chaudhary mansion, but will also get pally with Agastya’s family. Agastya’s family, including Dadia will be emotional on seeing Surya being similar to Agastya. They will be overcome with emotions. Surya will touch this emotional chord and will try to get closer to Dadia.

Surya will challenge Imlie too that he will get into the house to find out the truth.

Imlie Ep 1093 18th February Written Episode Update

Surya came in front of Imlie. She got a shocker on seeing Agastya’s lookalike.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.