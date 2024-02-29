Imlie Spoiler: Surya saves Imlie’s life

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) getting to know the shocking fact of Surya (Sai Ketan Rao) coming to the Chaudhary house in order to find out what had happened to Raghu. However, Imlie cannot do anything as Surya behaves very nicely with the Chaudhary family. Imlie wishes to expose Surya’s real intentions before the family so that they understand what he is up to.

The coming episode will see Imlie planning something to make this happen. She will instigate Surya’s mother to demand the room in which Alka stays. Imlie will further go to Alka’s room with Surya’s mother’s baggage. This will escalate the problem between both of the mothers. Imlie will know for sure that Surya will side his mother, and will want this to happen.

However, Surya will handle this problem in a different way. He will set fire to the room, thus destroying it so that nobody can stay in it. However, when Imlie will be in trouble, he will run to save her. Surya will save Imlie’s life and this will come as a shocker for Imlie.

Imlie Ep 1103 28th February Written Episode Update

Imlie got to know that Surya was looking for Raghu’s whereabouts and that Raghu was the husband of Surya’s sister.

What will happen next?

