Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Reet falls into the house water tank; Raghav saves her

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen an engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) getting to know about Raghav’s (Bharat Ahlawwat) traumatic past, related to his mother’s insensitive attitude towards her own kids. We wrote about Raghav saving his mother by giving his bone marrow but refusing to accept her in his life. We also saw him slitting his wrist, when he got to know that there was another son of his mother. Reet, all through this traumatic phase of Raghav, handled him well.

The upcoming episode will see Reet going missing from her house. Reet would have gone to the place of the overhead tank to see if she had closed it, after a plumber will finish his job. She will fall inside and will hurt herself. While the family will be searching for her, Raghav will find out that the water coming out of taps is red in colour. He will suspect something wrong and will run to check the tank. He will see Reet unconscious and will bring her and call for the doctor. Raghav will be worried about Reet and will question whether anyone pushed her inside.

Is Sharda to be the one who did it?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.