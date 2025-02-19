Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Poonam testifies against Viren before the police; Will Viren be arrested?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) realizing the goodness in Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet has got to know that though Raghav does not have many people near him who he can call his own, with whom he can express his feelings, she has got to know that he has the heart within him that respects relationships. We saw Raghav and Reet shaking hands and accepting each other’s friendship. Though Raghav told Reet that he did not have a friend in his life, Raghav tried hard to help Reet as a friend. Reet too reciprocated with the same effort.

We saw Viren ending up beating his wife Poonam with his belt, which led to her having grave injuries all over her body. Reet saw Viren’s dirty image of being a woman beater and brought Poonam to the hospital. In the hospital, even Sharda was shocked to see Poonam’s state and wondered what to do. Raghav openly protected Reet when Viren started to question Reet’s involvement in this. When the police came to take Poonam’s statement, Poonam just could not open up and speak. Reet talked to the police to give Poonam some time to recoup from what had happened to her.

Raghav in the meanwhile, was seen threatening Viren that he will get him arrested if the claim on him turns true. The upcoming episode will see Poonam admitting the truth and revealing before the police and her family, about being beaten by her husband. This will shock Sharda and all others in the family. It will be interesting to see if Sharda can in any way, stop her son from being arrested.

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.