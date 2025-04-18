Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav brings Neeta home; reminds her of his happy childhood with her

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) regretting his unwanted hatred for his mother Neeta for all the years. He wanted to make amends and shower all his love on her. However, Neeta remained heartless and refused to come with Raghav to his house. She chose Rohit over Raghav which pained Raghav a lot. He whipped himself and inflicted a punishment on himself, and wanted to see whether his mother melted in his pain. Neeta felt emotional on seeing Raghav’s state and agreed to accompany him to his house.

The upcoming episode will see a big turnaround in the Suryavanshi house when Raghav and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) will bring Neeta home. Neeta’s memory loss will not give her much scope to recollect her past. But Raghav will give her a grand welcome into their house and will talk about the happy times they had with her during their childhood. It will be interesting to see if Raghav’s love brings back Neeta’s memories.

What will happen next?

