Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav feels betrayed in love; wants to divorce Reet?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) being jailed, after Sharda Bua successfully turned the tables against Reet and in her favour. As we know, she got Smita to give a fake statement in court that bailed her out of the crime. Raghav, however, did not believe Sharda Bua and was upset about Reet being in jail. We wrote about Reet being attacked by an inmate in jail, which was an act brought about by Buaji. While Reet worried over Raghav’s well-being, Raghav was further brainwashed by Buaji’s plan. Buaji joined hands with the nurse who gave Neeta’s recording to Reet. The nurse told Raghav that Reet had manipulated the recording, and it was not given by Neeta. This angered Raghav so much that he lost his cool.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav go back to his old aggressive persona, being ruthless to himself and also to others. In this act, he will barge in to meet Reet in jail and will hand over divorce papers to her. While Reet will be eagerly waiting for Raghav to help her out of jail, Raghav will give this shocking news to Reet. Reet will, however, refuse to sign the papers.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.