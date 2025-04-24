Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav loses his concentration at work; Is Reet-Rohit’s closeness troubling him?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with a love triangle erupting between Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat), Rohit and Reet (Ayushi Khurana). As we know, Reet wanted to confess her love for Raghav, but could not do it as there was a mishap that happened with Neeta. Raghav later called Reet for a food date, which she politely refused claiming to be busy at work. At the same time, Raghav was shocked to see Reet with Rohit. Raghav and Reet’s misunderstandings and Reet’s anger caused a discomfort in Raghav.

The upcoming episode will deal with Raghav being worried even at work about Reet and his misunderstandings. Reet’s words will be ringing in his mind and will hurt him a lot. Raghav will seated in an important meeting with his team when he will not listen to any of their talks and will only blabber about Reet. He will later be so disturbed that he will move away from the meeting.

What will happen next?

