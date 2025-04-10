Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav offers his special prayers; Will his prayer yield results?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) announcing his dream project, wherein he would construct houses at affordable prices, and named the project in Reet’s name. Raghav also shared the grief of Reet (Ayushi Khurana) who was upset about not proving her father’s innocence when he was framed for a crime he had not committed. Raghav assured Reet that he would help her in this mission. Sharda got upset seeing the growing closeness and understanding between Raghav and Reet.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav and Reet offering a special prayer wherein Raghav will tell Reet that he will for the first time, pray for Reet’s well-being. Raghav will keep Reet’s father in his prayers and will plead before God to show them a path where they can prove his innocence. Raghav’s prayer will be met by a good omen, and the pundit will also bless them that their request will surely bear the result.

As we know, an old man approached Reet and Raghav with a recording and told them that Reet’s father was murdered and he did not commit suicide.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.