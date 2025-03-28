Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav saves Neeta’s life; hurts himself for being her son

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) trying to find out the whereabouts of Neeta’s son as he would have to give his bone marrow in order to save her. Reet did not know that Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) was her son. When Raghav got to know that his mother was ill, he developed a soft corner for her. However, Sharda ruined it by attacking his pained past. We wrote about Raghav having an emotional outburst when he revealed the truth to Reet about why he hates Neeta, his mother so much. Reet will be pained to hear about Raghav’s painful past.

The upcoming episode will see high-voltage drama with Raghav going ahead and donating his bone marrow for his mother’s recovery. However, he will have no sympathy or love for her. Above all, Raghav will shattered when he will get to know that Neeta has a son out of her second marriage. He will be so heartbroken that he will slit his hand, trying to drain out all the blood that is of his mother’s from his body.

How can Reet handle a shattered Raghav?

