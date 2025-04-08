Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav throws a surprise party for Reet; announces his ambitious project

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visual has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) succeeding in accumulating the proof needed to prove Raghav’s (Bharat Ahlawwat) innocence in the building fall case. As we know, Reet and Viraj disguised themselves as NRIs and recorded the conversation with the supplier who gave faulty materials to doom Suryavanshi business. Reet revealed the truth on her TV channel, which led to Raghav being released from jail.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav being welcomed into the house by his family. Raghav will be seen throwing a special party to announce something big. Raghav will seek the attention of all at the party and will tell them that his company is building houses to support his workers and their families. He will also name the project in the name of his wife, Reet, and will tell all that Reet was there with him through thick and thin, helping him out.

Reet will be emotional on seeing Raghav praise her. Sharda, on the other hand, will be fuming with anger.

