Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav’s efforts to apologize to Reet; Will Reet get convinced?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and his anger yet again taking a toll on his marital life with Reet (Ayushi Khurana). Raghav was so disturbed when he saw the sight of Reet hugging Rohit, that he did not want to know what Reet had to say about the incident. He simply accused her of having an affair with Rohit when she was married. Reet walked out of the house as she wanted to uphold her self-respect.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav getting to know that it was a clear game played by someone to create misunderstandings between them. He will be upset for having behaved in the way he did to Reet. He will want to make amends and will be behind Reet, to get a chance to seek her forgiveness. Raghav will try talking to Reet at her house, but will not succeed. He will go to her office to meet her, but Reet will be annoyed on seeing him.

How will Raghav seek an opportunity to apologize? Will Reet get convinced?

