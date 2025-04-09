Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet and Raghav meet an old man; Reet gets to know about her father’s painful past

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) staging a sting operation to expose the rival company of Suryavanshi Constructions, which planted people to supply low-quality materials to them. As we know, Raghav got arrested when one of his under-construction buildings collapsed. However, Reet’s proof helped him come out of the jail after being pronounced innocent. We wrote about Raghav making a big announcement at the party planned at home. He talked about his low-cast projects to house his own people, and named the project after his wife Reet who has supported him always.

The upcoming episode will see Reet and Raghav bumping into an old man who will claim to be the friend of Reet’s father who had committed suicide in jail after being charged with a crime. The man will tell Reet and Raghav that he has crucial evidence that her father did not commit suicide, but that it was a murder. He will claim that he does not know who was involved in his death, but will tell Reet and Raghav that it was a woman. Reet will now be determined to catch the real culprit and prove her father’s innocence too. Raghav will aid her in her plans.

